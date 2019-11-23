You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tycoon loses US$3b from India's mobile price war

Sat, Nov 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

THE financial distress at Vodafone Group's India venture has dragged down the wealth of Kumar Mangalam Birla, whose group is the second-largest investor in the teetering wireless carrier.

The tycoon, who joined forces with the British operator last year, has lost about a third of his fortune since the end of 2017 as mounting losses and debt decimated the equity of the troubled Vodafone Idea. In addition, shares of his flagship firms that produce chemicals, metals and cement have also tumbled amid a demand slump, eroding his wealth.

The net worth of Mr Birla has shrunk to about US$6 billion from US$9.1 billion two years ago, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A majority of his fortune is derived from his ownership of Aditya Birla Group, a conglomerate that controls his main holdings.

SEE ALSO

India faces 2022 deadline for attaining economic goals

Birla is the latest mogul to burn his fingers in India's cutthroat phone-services market since Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm entered the fray in 2016 and drove two rivals to bankruptcy.

Formed by the merger of Vodafone's local unit and Birla's cellular operator, Vodafone Idea last week reported the worst loss in the country's corporate history, while the British partner flagged the risk of a collapse.

Vodafone Idea's woes deepened last month after India's top court sided with the government's demand for US$4 billion in fee-arrears from prior years.

Already burdened by US$14 billion of debt, the order came as a blow to its finances weakened by a brutal war with Jio.

Mr Ambani's operator this year became the country's No 1 carrier with 380 million users by offering free calls and cheap data.

Shares of Vodafone Idea, in which Birla's groups owns a little over 27 per cent, have plunged almost 90 per cent since end-2017 in Mumbai, shrinking its market value to US$2.6 billion. The stock fell as much as 9 per cent on Friday.

This week brought some signs of relief to Vodafone Idea shareholders. Its shares have more than doubled in the four days through Nov 20 as the three rivals - including Jio and Bharti Airtel - signalled an end to the price war.

Bharti, a Singtel associate, reported a record quarterly loss last week as well. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

DBS upgrades Singtel to 'buy' after associate Bharti Airtel announces imminent tariff hikes

Moody's downgrades outlook on MNACT over damaged HK mall

Maybank KE remains positive on S-Reits

SPH Reit's private placement raises S$164.5m

Joyas issues payment demand to supplier over US$5.4m debt

ICE to launch Bitcoin futures contract in Singapore on Dec 9

BREAKING

Nov 23, 2019 05:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil pulls back from 2-month highs on China trade worries

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Friday, pulling back from two-month highs as concern over US-China trade talks...

Nov 23, 2019 05:50 AM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises with US-China trade mood, upbeat economic data

[BENGALURU] Wall Street advanced on Friday as both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential...

Nov 22, 2019 11:20 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 22, 2019 06:33 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 22, 2019 06:28 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares recover on Friday, but lose 0.4% on the week

MOVEMENTS in Asian markets mirrored that of a pendulum, with sentiment across the week constantly swinging from one...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly