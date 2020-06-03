United Hampshire US Reit collected 77% of base rents from retail tenants in May

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
UNITED Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (United Hampshire US Reit) has collected around 77 per cent of base rents from retail tenants for the month of May and 82 per cent for April.
The manager said that United Hampshire US Reit has seen an "acceleration" in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes