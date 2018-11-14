You are here

UnUsUaL Limited posts 30.4% rise in Q2 profit

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 10:22 PM
UNUSUAL Limited's earnings for the second quarter improved 30.4 per cent year-on-year from S$2.5 million to S$3.2 million, on the back of better performance from its promotion and other business.

Revenue was 41.2 per cent higher at S$18.8 million from S$13.3 million in the corresponding period a year ago.  Promotion revenue and other revenue made higher contributions to the top line though it was partially offset by a decrease in production revenue.

Earnings per share was 32 Singapore cents, down from 39 Singapore cents.

For the first half,net profit rose 39.1 per cent from S$4 million to S$5.6 million, while revenue increased by 27.3 per cent from S$19.5 million to S$24.8 million.  

No dividend has been declared.

UnUsUaL closed 38 Singapore cents, down 1.5 Singapore cents before the results were announced.

