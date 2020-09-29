UOA unit proposes to sell Kuala Lumpur office tower at discount to UOA Reit

A SUBSIDIARY of Singapore and Australia-listed property group United Overseas Australia (UOA) is proposing the sale of UOA Corporate Tower in Kuala Lumpur to UOA Real Estate Investment Trust (UOA Reit) for RM700 million (S$230.5 million).

The seller is Distinctive Acres, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Malaysia-listed UOA Development, which is UOA's construction and development division. The principal activities of Distinctive Acres are property development and property investment.

UOA is a majority unitholder in UOA Reit. The proposed sale is deemed a related party transaction.

UOA Corporate Tower comprises a stratified 38-storey office building with a penthouse level, and the 22,927 square foot provisional property parcel it is erected on. The building sits on a six-storey partial basement car park and a four-storey basement car park, but the car parks do not form part of the proposed sale, UOA Development said in a bourse filing on Tuesday..

Distinctive Acres on Monday entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with UOA Reit's trustee and Paramount Properties for the proposed sale. Paramount Properties is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UOA Development. In 2014, Paramount Properties sold the provisional parcel to Distinctive Acres for RM48 million.

The sale consideration was arrived at after taking into consideration the RM718 million market value of UOA Corporate Tower. It represents a discount of RM18 million or about 2.5 per cent to the market value, UOA Development said.

This is justifiable after taking into consideration the planned utilisation of the proceeds, the rationale and benefits for the proposed disposal and the effects of the proposed disposal, which will result in an immediate net gain on disposal, it added.

The UOA group intends to use the sale proceeds four ways: to partly fund its development of investment properties, for working capital purposes, which may also include future land banking activities, to issue a special dividend of one sen per share, amounting to about RM21.2 million, as a means to distribute gains arising from the proposed disposal, and to defray expenses relating to the proposed disposal.

UOA Development said the proceeds will improve the group's cash flow. As part of its business strategy, UOA group typically funds its development land acquisition and development of investment properties via internally generated funds instead of borrowings to keep its gearing level low. This enables the group to time the launch of its property development projects as and when it believes market reception is positive, and lowers the risk of increasing finance costs and/or inability to repay borrowings.

The proposed disposal will also improve UOA Development's earnings per share, the company added.

Meanwhile, UOA Reit's manager said the proposed acquisition is in line with its strategy to acquire and invest in properties that are able to contribute to the long-term growth in UOA Reit's distribution per unit and/or net asset value per unit. This acquisition strategy includes acquiring a property that is strategically located, and has a high occupancy rate and diverse tenant mix.

To fund the proposed acquisition, UOA Reit is proposing a private placement to raise up to RM280 million, at an issue price to be determined later by its board, the manager said.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the proposed disposal is expected to be completed in Q4 2020, UOA Development said.

Shares of UOA were trading flat on the Singapore bourse at 68.5 Singapore cents as at 2.33pm on Tuesday.