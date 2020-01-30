You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB, clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 9:38 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

UOB LNY dinner 1.jpg
(From left): Frederick Chin, head of group wholesale banking at UOB; Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive officer at UOB; Karsono Kwee, executive chairman of Eurokars Group; and Eric Tham, head of group commercial banking at UOB.
PHOTO: UOB

UOB Group Commercial Banking and more than 800 of its clients have collectively raised more than S$1.8 million for local charities at the bank's annual Chinese New Year fundraiser. 

The event was held on Wednesday evening at The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore.

UOB matched its clients' donations dollar for dollar, up to S$250,000.

The beneficiaries are: the Central Singapore Community Development Council, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, and Very Special Arts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This year's fundraiser also included a silent auction of a commissioned art piece by Tan Rui Rong, winner of the silver award in the 2013 UOB Painting of the Year Singapore competition.

SEE ALSO

Preloved fashion sale raises S$8,045 for charity

Titled Spring, the painting features blooming orchids and sprouting seedlings that symbolise bountiful blessings, UOB said in a press statement. 

The painting, which included finishing touches by Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's deputy chairman and chief executive officer, was won by Karsono Kwee of Eurokars Group, with a bid of S$103,000.

Earlier this month, UOB Group Commercial Banking kicked off its Chinese New Year fundraising activities with an art jamming session for clients and 20 children from disadvantaged backgrounds, where some S$200,000 was raised. 

This was followed by an early reunion dinner for underprivileged families and seniors at the Parkroyal on Beach Road on Jan 13.

Companies & Markets

CDLHT's Q4 DPS flat at 2.77 S cents

Ascott Residence Trust posts 6% rise in Q4 DPS to 2.27 S cents

SGX approves POSH's proposed delisting

Suntec Reit prices new S$200m 7-year notes at 2.95%

Micro-Mechanics shuts Suzhou factory amid virus outbreak

Hyflux lawyers WongP to discharge itself, cites confidence loss

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday with investors concerned about the spread of the new...

Jan 30, 2020 09:47 AM
Government & Economy

New coronavirus study places incubation period at around 5 days

[WASHINGTON] The period between exposure to the new coronavirus that originated in China and symptoms is 5.2 days on...

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Transport

US sees record year for private space sector in 2020

[WASHINGTON] The US plans to step up its space rocket launches in 2020, officials said on Wednesday, an increase...

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks edge down on lingering virus jitters; STI opens 0.1% lower

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday amid Wuhan virus fears, despite US and Europe markets closing slightly...

Jan 30, 2020 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus outbreak tests world’s dependence on China

[HONG KONG] The world is quickly learning how much it depends on China.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly