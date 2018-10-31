You are here

UOB enhances robo-advisory platform for corporate clients

The move allows them to customise their portfolios digitally to meet specific investment goals
Wed, Oct 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
In the enhanced portal, investors will start by completing an online risk questionnaire to determine the firm's risk profile, after which they will receive a customised investment proposal created from funds and global ETFs.

UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) on Tuesday announced an enhancement to its robo-advisory platform, UOBAM Invest, which allows corporate investors to customise their investment portfolios digitally to meet their specific investment goals.

