UOB to issue A$500m 3-year senior unsecured floating-rate notes

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 9:05 AM
THE Sydney branch of United Overseas Bank (UOB) expects to issue its A$500 million (S$477 million) senior unsecured floating-rate notes due in 2022 on July 25, the lender said in a bourse filing late on Wednesday night.

The coupon for the notes was priced at the three-month bank bill swap rate plus 0.53 per cent per annum, payable quarterly.

The three-year notes are expected to be rated "Aa1" by Moody’s Investors Service, "AA-" by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services, and "AA-" by Fitch Ratings, UOB said.

They will be issued under UOB’s US$15 billion global medium-term note programme.

The joint lead managers for the notes are HSBC, Sydney Branch; National Australia Bank; UOB, Sydney Branch; and Westpac Banking Corporation.

