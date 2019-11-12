You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOL Q3 net profit slips 7% to S$80m on lower property development earnings

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 7:28 PM

UOL Group's net profit slipped 7 per cent to S$80 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30 from S$85.7 million in Q3 FY2018, due mainly to lower profit from property development, it said on Tuesday.

Group revenue fell 10 per cent to S$476.6 million with lower progressive recognition of revenue from three development projects – Principal Garden, The Clement Canopy and Botanique at Bartley, which obtained Temporary Occupation Permit in December 2018, March and April 2019 respectively. The revenue decline was partly offset by higher progressive recognition of revenue from Amber45 and The Tre Ver, as well as higher sales from the group's management services and technologies segment.

Revenue from property development fell 34 per cent to S$109.3 million.

Revenue from property investments inched up 1 per cent to S$137.4 million while that for hotel ownership and operations eased 3 per cent to S$166.3 million due mainly to lower occupancies and room rates at Marina Mandarin in Singapore and PARKROYAL Darling Harbour in Sydney, as well as ongoing refurbishment works at PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road in Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue from management services and technologies climbed 22 per cent to S$41.2 million while dividend income expanded by 10 per cent to S$22.4 million due to higher dividends received from United Overseas Bank.

SEE ALSO

Is the long-standing Wee-Gokongwei rivalry over UIC set to soften?

For the nine months ended Sept 30, net profit rose 19 per cent to S$347.8 million. During the same period, revenue fell 5 per cent to S$1.73 billion.

UOL noted that the "Singapore residential market has shown signs of improvement with strong underlying demand". Avenue South Residence was the top-selling project in Singapore for September, and options have been granted for more than 400 units since its launch in August 2019. Avenue South Residence has 1,074 units.

Previously launched projects, Amber45 and The Tre Ver, have also been well-received with options granted for 80 per cent and 86 per cent of total units respectively.

UOL added that limited supply and tightening vacancy should support office rents in Singapore, although cautious sentiment from the weakening economic outlook could limit rental growth. Retail rents remain under pressure amid weak retail sales and tepid economicgrowth.

Ongoing uncertainties in the United Kingdom over Brexit will continue to weigh on London's residential property market. However, leasing activities remain resilient in Midtown where the group owns two properties.

Earnings per share slipped to 9.50 Singapore cents in Q3 FY2019 from 10.18 cents in Q3 FY2018. Net asset value per share climbed to S$11.69 as at Sept 30, from S$11.42 as at Dec 31, 2018.

UOL shares closed three Singapore cents higher at S$7.91 on Tuesday before the results announcement.

Companies & Markets

Cosco posts 46% fall in Q3 net profit to S$1.2m on higher operating costs

SATS posts 7.6% lower Q2 net profit of S$60.7m

Thomson Medical posts S$0.75m Q3 net loss, reverses year-ago profit

Oxley posts Q1 net profit of S$12.2m, reverses year-ago loss

KrisEnergy Q3 loss widens to US$16.7m on lower oil prices, sale volumes

Amaravati capital city startup area project terminated: Sembcorp

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Cosco posts 46% fall in Q3 net profit to S$1.2m on higher operating costs

MAINBOARD-LISTED Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) on Tuesday posted worse performance as net profit fell for...

Nov 12, 2019 06:58 PM
Companies & Markets

SATS posts 7.6% lower Q2 net profit of S$60.7m

SATS on Tuesday announced that net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30 fell 7.6 per cent on lower cargo...

Nov 12, 2019 06:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore's Temasek considers first euro-bond sale since 2016

[LONDON] Singapore's Temasek Holdings is eyeing its first euro-bond sale in almost four years, as low borrowing...

Nov 12, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 12, 2019 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical posts S$0.75m Q3 net loss, reverses year-ago profit

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thomson Medical Group posted a net loss of about S$751,000 for the third quarter ended Sept 30,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly