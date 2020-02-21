You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOL to pass property tax rebates on to tenants at its 3 malls

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 4:49 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

PROPERTY developer UOL Group said on Friday that it is passing "all the savings from the property tax rebate" announced in Budget 2020 on to retail tenants at its three shopping malls - United Square, Velocity@Novena Square and Kinex.

This will be done in a "targeted manner", based on their tenants' needs, said Jesline Goh, UOL's chief investment and asset officer.

UOL did not specify whether this means it will reduce rents for tenants.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had announced a 15 per cent property tax rebate for private commercial properties, to support food services and retail establishments operating there amid the virus outbreak.

"I strongly urge landlords to pass this (rebate) on to their tenants by reducing rentals," Mr Heng said in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia probes dozens over virus misinformation

In addition, UOL will provide more than S$500,000 in marketing assistance to the retail tenants to tide over the Covid-19 situation. 

There will also be free parking at the three malls. Starting Feb 22, parking at Velocity@Novena Square and United Square will be free for the first hour on Saturdays and Sundays and after 6pm daily. Kinex, meanwhile, will have free parking for the first hour and after 6pm daily.

Tenants have the option to shorten their operating hours from 11am to 8pm as well, although the malls' standard operating hours will stay the same from 10am to 9.30pm.

UOL said that members of its mall loyalty programme, U-POPP, will receive discounts through flash deals offered by fashion tenants and others.

The company has launched a food promotion initiative to reward customers who order from UOL mall's food outlets through any delivery platform. Customers who order takeaways for prepacked meals can get savings via promotional deals with strategic partners.

UOL shares were trading at S$8.09, down S$0.04 or 0.5 per cent as at 3.52pm on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 05:13 PM
Banking & Finance

China firms in US$10b share sale rush as funding rules eased amid virus worries

[SHANGHAI] Listed Chinese companies are queuing up to issue shares and have already announced plans to raise more...

Feb 21, 2020 04:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SIAS and its advisers to remain independent, let Hyflux PnP holders 'decide for themselves'

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or SIAS, and its advisers will not be swayed by statements made to...

Feb 21, 2020 04:39 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower on virus worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Friday as the rising toll from the deadly coronavirus outside...

Feb 21, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks dip at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of trade on Friday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5...

Feb 21, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia probes dozens over virus misinformation

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is investigating 27 people for allegedly spreading misinformation about the deadly new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly