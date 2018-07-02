You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar dips as EU migration deal boosts euro

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE dollar slipped to a three-day low against the euro on Friday after European Union leaders reached an agreement on migration that eased pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but the currency was set to log its best quarterly performance in six quarters.

European Union leaders on Friday claimed success in reaching a hard-fought agreement to control immigration even though it faced instant criticism as vague, hard to implement and a potential threat to human rights.

"EU accord is helping to boost sentiment in the euro area," said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy, at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal to share out refugees on a voluntary basis and create "controlled centres" to process asylum requests has thrown a lifeline to Chancellor Merkel, whose coalition government has been teetering on the brink of collapse.

"The agreement probably means no further worries about her coalition falling apart. It's therefore positive for the euro," Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global, said in a note.

The euro was up 0.83 per cent against the dollar at US$1.1663.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.76 per cent at 94.663. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m
3 Former HSBC senior VP jailed 10 years and six months for cheating elderly women of their savings
4 Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party
5 Bike rental wars: ofo, Mobike apply for licences; Mobike scraps deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banking stocks lead June's broad-market slide

Jul 2, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP countries 'on track for major deal by year-end'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening