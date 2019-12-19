You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar gains as Fed rate cuts more unlikely

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar strengthened on Wednesday as US economic data suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to cut interest rates further and as liquidity shrank before the coming holidays.

The US dollar rose against the euro, which has struggled to stay above its 200-day moving average, and against the pound, which has lost all its election gains on fears the United Kingdom could leave the EU without a trade deal.

Industrial production rebounded in the United States in November, mainly because a strike by General Motors workers ended. Money markets are not pricing in a rate cut anytime soon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US dollar is enjoying the "legacy of the data looking better yesterday and the lack of liquidity towards month and year end", said Jeremy Stretch, head of currencies at CIBC Capital Markets. However, it "looks like we could start to pre-position for greenback weakness next year", he said.

SEE ALSO

Aussie dollar falls, pound tanks on fresh trade fears

German business morale rose more than expected in December, a survey showed on Wednesday, another sign that a manufacturing slump in Europe's largest economy may be bottoming out after overall output shrank earlier in the year.

Data failed, however, to help the falling euro, which was last down 0.2 per cent at US$1.1124, below the 200-day moving average of US$1.11515.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday that the US may raise tariffs on European goods as it tries to shrink its chronic trade deficit with the continent, re-igniting worries of the prospects of the export-driven euro.

The US House of Representatives was due to vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump later on Wednesday and the Senate is expected to vote in January.

An index that tracks the US dollar against six major currencies jumped to a six-day high of 97.343 and was last up at 97.288.

The pound was down by 0.2 per cent at US$1.3102 after falling to US$1.3074, its weakest since Thursday's election gave the pro-Brexit Conservative Party a majority in Parliament. The pound extended its slide on rekindled fears of a chaotic exit from the European Union.

The US dollar slid below 7 to the Chinese yuan, as the US and China complete phase one of a trade deal.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar and the Swedish crown fell to a one-week low of 0.6555 against the US dollar and of 10.4960 against the euro respectively. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Hyflux plot takes another twist with new debt offer

Private equity luring companies to stay private for longer: EY

Who will be next to merge in the S-Reit universe?

UOB buys more shares in troubled Hengfeng Bank for 1.86b yuan

Climate change to have greater impact on investments in 2020: Schroders

OCBC, DBS take top two spots in regional sustainable finance league table

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property buys more shares in Frasers Property Thailand

SINGAPORE-LISTED Frasers Property Limited (FPL) continues to raise its stake in Frasers Property Thailand (FPT),...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat as record-setting rally runs out of steam

US stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as markets took a breather from a record-setting spree, while FedEx...

Dec 18, 2019 10:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley JV company appoints developer for Negeri Selangor land

OXLEY'S joint-venture company, Peninsular Teamwork, has granted developer Grand Place Development the rights to...

Dec 18, 2019 10:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa proposes 1-for-10 rights issue to pare debt

MAINBOARD-LISTED agri-food firm Japfa has proposed to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue on the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:07 PM
Technology

Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices

[WASHINGTON] Amazon, Apple and Google announced plans Wednesday to develop a common technology standard for smart...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly