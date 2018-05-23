You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar rally falters as Treasury yields dip

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar's rally faltered on Tuesday as Treasury yields dipped after a broad surge in the currency prompted by easing US-China trade tensions.

The US dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies last traded at 93.414, down from a five-month high of 94.058 set on Monday.

US Treasury yields pulled back from last week's seven-year highs, encouraging traders to cash in bullish US dollar bets, said Gavin Friend, senior markets strategist at NAB in London. "It's been a hefty surge for the dollar, so this looks to me like a bit of profit-taking."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The prospect on Monday of a resolution to the US-China trade conflict supported the US dollar. On Tuesday, China said it would cut import tariffs for automobiles, opening greater access to the world's largest auto market, in a further sign of easing trade tensions. But the US dollar floundered and was headed for its biggest daily loss in two weeks as the euro rebounded from the 4 1/2-month low of US$1.1717 it reached on Monday.

Before that, the US dollar had strengthened by 5.4 per cent since mid-February, its biggest gain since 2015. Investors who had taken big positions against the US dollar rushed to unwind and cover their positions, pushing it even higher.

The view that many parts of the global economy were expanding together had given the US dollar less of an edge over other currencies earlier this year. Over the past month, however, the greenback has been bolstered by generally solid US economic data that has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise borrowing rates at least two more times this year. Investors will study the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, due on Wednesday, for signs of whether the central bank is willing to accept above-target inflation for a time.

The US dollar has also strengthened against the euro amid political uncertainty in Italy. The country's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League on Monday proposed Giuseppe Conte as prime minister to lead their coalition government. The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1830, after earlier falling to its lowest level since around mid-November.

This week will bring about a further test for euro bulls with the release of preliminary PMI data for May on Wednesday. Markets are waiting to see whether Europe's first-quarter slowdown has spilled over to later months. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Troubled firms wait too long to restructure and bounce back: lawyer

Circles.Life to offer zero-dollar price plan

Moya launches one-for-two rights issue

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
4 Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear
5 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

May 23, 2018
Opinion

Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening