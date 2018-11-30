You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar recovers as G-20 caution sets in

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE dollar recovered against its rivals on Thursday as caution before a G-20 meeting prompted investors to buy back the currency after comments by the Federal Reserve chief were seen as a sign that a rising trend in US rates may be coming to a close.

The G-20 summit on Friday and Saturday is shaping up as a key event for markets given that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to discuss contentious trade matters after months of tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

Against this backdrop, risk appetite was likely to remain subdued and benefit the safe-haven dollar, analysts said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If we were to see a significant improvement in the outlook for trade wars over the weekend, that combined with a more dovish Fed would boost risk appetite and we could see a flow back out of dollars into risk assets," said Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"It's our base view that trade wars will continue for some time. On that assumption, risk appetite remains under pressure and the dollar remains on a firm footing."

The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, firmed to 97, up almost 0.4 per cent from almost one-week lows hit earlier.

The greenback took a beating after Fed chief Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that US interest rates were just below neutral - a comment interpreted by markets to signal that a pause in the three-year long rate-hiking cycle may be near.

But dollar weakness abated as the European session wore on.

Traders put that down to caution ahead of the G-20 meeting and also a sense that even if the Fed pauses rate hikes - the gap between US interest rates and their peers is likely to remain large, bolstering the greenback.

"At the end of the day it (the US dollar) still has a sizeable interest rate advantage," said David Kohl, chief currency strategist at Julius Bar.

Data on Thursday showed the Swiss economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter, while Sweden's gross domestic product shrank for the first time in five years - highlighting that interest rates in the major economies apart from the United States are likely to remain low for some time.

And while expectations of Fed rate increases have declined to around 47 basis points over the next year from 52 basis points earlier this week, market expectations for a rise in euro zone rates have also fallen on weak data. Money markets price in just over a 70 per cent chance of a rate rise from the European Central Bank by the end of 2019, down from 100 per cent earlier this month. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
3 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
4 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
5 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language

Must Read

GOJEKxDBS Group shot_1.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Garage

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

file72z14fjjz2u1f93zk102.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening