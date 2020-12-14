You are here

US dollar up as risk sentiment sours

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE greenback bounced on safe haven buying on Friday as risk appetite fell due to concerns over delayed US fiscal stimulus amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and the increasing likelihood that Britain will exit the European Union without a deal.

US officials prepared on Friday for the most ambitious vaccination campaign in decades as regulators rapidly advanced towards approving the first Covid-19 vaccine to slow a pandemic now killing 3,000 Americans per day.

But talks on a federal Covid-19 relief package have not yet been fruitful, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of negotiations dragging on through Christmas.

"This has been a disappointing week on many fronts," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "There's been no progress on Covid aid relief talks in DC, we have Brexit, which is once again going to go down to the wire, and coronavirus deaths and hospitalisations are still at a staggering pace in the US and it's likely to lead to more restrictive measures and lockdowns," Mr Moya said.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies gained 0.23 per cent to 90.955. It is trading just above a two-and-a-half-year low of 90.471 reached on Dec 4.

Analysts are overwhelmingly calling for further US dollar weakness as global growth picks up and with the US Federal Reserve expected to hold rates near zero for years to come.

A risk to this view, however, will be if the US economy surprises market participants by outperforming, analysts at Bank of America said on Friday in a report. "A much stronger US recovery than in most of the rest of the world, particularly Europe, could be risk-off and US-dollar positive by re-pricing the Fed," they said.

Data on Friday showed that US producer prices barely rose in November, supporting views that inflation would remain benign in the near term, while other data showed a surprise improvement in consumer sentiment early in December.

Sterling dipped 0.50 per cent to US$1.3223 and bets on further volatility in the currency grew as a disorderly Brexit appeared more likely.

Britain is likely to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

The euro retreated against the dollar, losing 0.23 per cent to US$1.2115 after Thursday's gains, when the European Central Bank announced a new round of stimulus in line with market expectations. EU leaders also reached a compromise over a pandemic aid package. REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 05:50 AM
