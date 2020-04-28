You are here

US$ falls as lockdowns ease, traders turn less averse to risk

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar fell across the board on Monday as traders grew less averse to risk amid an easing in coronavirus lockdowns in several countries.

The US dollar was weaker against the Japanese yen and the euro as investors turned more positive on Italy and saw the Bank of Japan continuing to support an economy battered by the virus. "The US dollar has started the week on the back foot ... It reflects more risk-on trading conditions at the start of this week," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

Credit-rating agency S&P reaffirmed on Friday Italy's BBB rating, although many had expected a downgrade, supporting the common currency by limiting the escalation of an economic and political crisis on the continent.

The BOJ expanded its stimulus to help companies hit by the Covid-19 crisis, pledging to buy unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low as the government tries to spend its way out of the deepening economic pain.

Speculators' bearish bets on US dollar at a near 2-year high: CFTC

The dollar shed 0.4 per cent of its value versus the Japanese yen to trade at 107.11 yen, having fallen earlier to a two-week low of 107.05.

The euro was up 0.3 per cent at US$1.0848.

Traders now shift their focus to a US Federal Reserve meeting ending on Wednesday and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday as major central banks once again take the stage as the global economy battles against a deep depression.

On Sunday, the Australian states of Queensland and Western Australia said they would ease social distancing rules this week as the number of people infected decreased, pushing the Australian dollar to a seven-week high of 0.6469 against the US dollar.

Encouraged by a fall in infection rates, Germany allowed small retail stores to reopen. Now large corporations are following suit. Italy will also ease lockdown measures from May 4.

These measures, alongside with more positive Covid-19 data, has turned investors towards more risky assets and abandon the safety of the dollar, analysts said. A Reuters index that tracks the dollar against other major currencies fell below 100 for the first time since Wednesday.

Some analysts believe the move came too early, since lockdown measures are still in place and it will take time to return to pre-Covid-19 behaviour.

Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G-10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, remains bullish on the dollar and thinks a recovery is some way away. "There's a clear trade-off - either you open up and you see more infections and more deaths or you remain closed and you kill your economy. It's no clear answer here, there's no right or wrong. One thing is certain, we cannot eliminate the virus unless we find a vaccine or a cure, and no matter what we d,o we cannot have a strong recovery as long as this virus remains," he said. REUTERS

