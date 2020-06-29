US$ inches up; focus on surge in virus cases

Get our introductory offer at only
New York
THE safe-haven US dollar edged higher in choppy trading on Friday, moving within narrow ranges, as investors grew cautious about a resurgence in US Covid-19 cases that has fuelled doubts on expectations of a V-shaped recovery for the world's largest economy.
