Utico offers town hall for Hyflux investors, wants to restart talks with PUB

EMIRATI utilities group Utico has invited Hyflux's junior creditors to meet with it in the coming days, as it seeks to rack up support for a potential investment in the insolvent water treatment company.

In a statement to the media on Thursday, Utico said it wants to meet with Hyflux's retail perpetual and preference share holders (PNP), who sunk a total of S$900 million into Hyflux.

Utico's gesture is "a strong sign of bonafide intent", Utico said.

It is one of three potential rescuers that Hyflux has recently deepened talks with. Discussions with Utico are based on a possible injection of S$400 million, but no binding offer has been signed yet, Hyflux said on Tuesday.

Richard Menezes, chief executive of Utico, said on Thursday: "We understand that the (PNP) investors of Hyflux are the ones who will suffer the most as junior unsecured creditors and their position and support must be resolved first.

"We will discuss and put a solid proposal after we hear them out. It is a fact that these investors are unsecured and/or any redemption or coupon must be a win-win deal," he added.

Utico also wants to restart negotiations with national water agency PUB. The Tuaspring integrated water and power plant, though loss-making, was Hyflux's largest asset.

On Apr 17, PUB issued a notice to Tuaspring to terminate its water-purchase agreement. The termination notice provided a 30-day notice period before PUB takes over the desalination plant.

Utico said it made a request to PUB on Wednesday to delay its seizure of the desalination plant. "This consensual settlement of the situation will build confidence and reputation."

A Utico spokesman told The Business Times (BT): "PUB was requested yesterday officially and they are yet to respond."

BT has reached out to Hyflux and PUB for comment.

It is unclear if PUB's earlier decision to take over ownership of the Tuaspring desalination plant for zero dollars and zero cost to Hyflux is open for negotiation.

However, Utico has argued that allowing it to enter into a deal with Hyflux, "which would provide for remedial and rectification action of the plant to PUB's satisfaction and goodwill", will build confidence in Hyflux, which is a company that investors believed in.

Mr Menezes said: "This was an asset built with PNP money. We feel PNP money and assets must be secured first since the (offering) prospectus stated the use of the funds for it."

He said that Tuaspring was a strategic asset of Hyflux and for Singapore: "We are prepared to work with Hyflux to ensure it performs without compromising any security aspects and ensure that this asset provides a return as well with PUB support."

As of last week, Utico was still doing its due diligence on Hyflux.

Utico said: "Details of the PNP meeting with any regulatory approvals/permissions will be announced soon."

Mr Menezes stressed: "A white knight investor cannot be an investor that only wants Hyflux and its assets or its businesses. It is a must that a fair and quick resolution is found for investors in the preference shares and perpetual bonds. Utico wants to be such a white knight investor."

Hyflux is not legally obliged to pay its perp and pref share investors under current conditions, Utico noted. "This is compounded further if the company is either sold to funds, to investors seeking overseas assets or goes into judicial management."

On Wednesday, a mystery investor sent Hyflux a non-binding letter of interest to acquire certain of its assets in Algeria, Oman, the Middle East and the North Africa region.

Hyflux declined to identify this mystery investor, revealing only that it is one of the top 10 largest desalination companies globally, and a subsidiary of one of the world's leading infrastructure firms.

Separately, Hyflux is also in discussions with Oyster Bay Fund, a global multi-strategy investment fund incorporated in Bermuda, which Hyflux hopes could lead to a S$500 million investment, subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive agreement.