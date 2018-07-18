You are here
STOCKS
Weak export figures keep lid on STI gain
Non-oil domestic exports clocked 1.1% growth in June, missing economists' projections of 7.8%
Singapore
DISAPPOINTING exports growth kept a lid on the Singapore market on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index (STI) climbing a mere 0.2 per cent from the previous session.
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) clocked 1.1 per cent growth in June, missing economists'
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg