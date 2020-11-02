You are here

What to look out for in election week

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Bargain hunters face yet another difficult week ahead as volatility could be high, with uncertainty about when the results of the US presidential election will be announced.
THE trading week ended Oct 30 was the worst for global stocks since March, with the MSCI All Country World Index falling 5.3 per cent over five sessions.

In the United States, the S&P 500 ended the week 5.6 per cent lower while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6....

