You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS
OUTLOOK 2021

Will 2021 be gold for yellow metal, oil, base metals?

Most analysts are certain of continued gold rally, while oil's trajectory will depend much on global recovery
Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

rk_gold-silver-bars_291220.jpg
After a destructive year, analysts think the good times will roll in 2021 for commodities - from oil and gold to silver and iron ore.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Singapore

AFTER a destructive year, analysts think the good times will roll in 2021 for commodities - from oil and gold to silver and iron ore.

There are many reasons for optimism as the world traces its steps to some normalcy, although there is also room for disappointment - from...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 05:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices dip as demand concerns counter US stimulus

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about weakening fuel demand and the prospect of higher Opec+ output...

Dec 29, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares mark best close in 10 months on Brexit, vaccine cheer

[BENGALURU] European shares marked their strongest close in 10 months on Monday, with German shares hitting a record...

Dec 29, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street climbs to record as fiscal aid bill signed

[NEW YORK] US stocks rallied on Monday, with each of Wall Street's main indexes closing at record levels as...

Dec 29, 2020 12:19 AM
Transport

Lockheed Martin misses F-35 jet delivery target due to Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] Lockheed Martin said on Monday it had missed its target to deliver 141 F-35 fighter jets to the United...

Dec 28, 2020 11:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman's Sheila Patel, chairman of US$1.8t asset-management unit to retire

[NEW YORK] Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs' asset-management unit, is retiring from the US$1.8 trillion...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

Sole community case is a cabin crew with SIA and part-time Grab driver

Philippine troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

Goldman's Sheila Patel, chairman of US$1.8t asset-management unit to retire

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for