You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Willas-Array falls deeper into the red due to 'intense' competition, stock clearance

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 9:31 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

WILLAS-ARRAY Electronics (Holdings) saw its net loss widen to HK$72.6 million (S$13.3 million) for its full year ended March 31, 2020, from a loss of nearly HK$19 million in the previous year.

This came as the Hong Kong-based electronic components distributor recorded a drop in revenue and lower gross profit margin.

"Intense" price competition amid weak demand as well as the group's clearance of buffer stock created from the previous financial year were the main reasons for the lower gross profit margin, Willas-Array said on Thursday night.

Moreover, the depreciation of the yuan further reduced the buying power of domestic customers in China, which meant the group had to offer "more competitive" pricing, it said.

Loss per share stood at 85.15 HK cents for the year, deepening from a loss per share of 22.36 cents previously.

SEE ALSO

Tough road ahead for Singtel, even with help from associates

Revenue fell by 13.9 per cent on the year to HK$3.18 billion, from HK$3.69 billion, mainly due to market uncertainties and weak economic sentiment amid the prolonged US-China trade tensions.

Several customers were affected by postponed or cancelled projects, which resulted in leftover stock despite the group's efforts to negotiate with customers and clear the inventory, Willas-Array said.

Factories in China were also ordered to shut down during the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, which caused "even more pressure" on its revenue.

The group's industrial segment remained its largest revenue generator, contributing HK$879.7 million during the fiscal year, although this is a 10.2 per cent decline from HK$979.3 million in the year prior.

Meanwhile, the telecommunications segment posted the biggest drop in sales, with its revenue contribution sinking 59 per cent to HK$280.2 million for the year, down from HK$682.7 million a year ago.

No dividend was recommended for fiscal 2020 as the group intends to retain cash for its business operations. It had paid a final dividend of 20 HK cents per share for the preceding year.

The mainboard-listed company's shares last traded at HK$0.28 on May 20.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 09:30 AM
Transport

Volkswagen agrees to buy 50% of EV partner JAC's parent company

[BEIJING] Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motors) said on Friday that German automaker Volkswagen AG agreed to...

May 29, 2020 09:29 AM
Government & Economy

US records 1,297 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,297 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 101,573 since...

May 29, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.16 ...

May 29, 2020 09:03 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Yangzijiang, CapitaLand, Bukit Sembawang

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

May 29, 2020 09:02 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to deploy disinfection technology in malls

CAPITALAND will deploy tech solutions such as disinfecting robots and an air disinfection system at its malls to ...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.