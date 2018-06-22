XMH Holdings expected to report loss for Q4, FY2018 results

MAINBOARD-LISTED XMH Holdings warned Friday that it is expecting to report a loss for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended April 30, 2018 results.

It said that this was due to weak revenue from a delay in the commencement of projects, and collection of orders placed.

Further details of XMH's financial performance will be disclosed when the company announces its unaudited consolidated financial results for Q4 2018 and FY2018 on or before June 29.

XMH closed unchanged at S$0.20 on Friday.