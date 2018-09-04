XMH Holdings warns of first-quarter loss

XMH Holdings, the diesel engine, propulsion and power generating solutions provider, said on Tuesday that it expects to report a loss for the first quarter ended July 31.

Based on a preliminary review of its consolidated results, XMH expects to make a loss due to unexpected longer delivery lead time from suppliers to deliver the goods for secured orders, it said.

XMH said that it will announce first-quarter results on or before Sept 15.

XMH shares last changed hands on Aug 28 at S$0.28.