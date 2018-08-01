Y Ventures launches ICO to raise US$50m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED e-commerce player Y Ventures Group has launched an initial coin offering (ICO) through its subsidiary Luminore 8, making it the first Singapore-listed company to do so.
The offering involves the new AORA Coin cryptocurrency
