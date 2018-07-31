You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Y Ventures launches initial coin offering for e-commerce cryptocurrency

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 6:24 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED e-commerce player Y Ventures Group has launched an initial coin offering (ICO) through its subsidiary, Luminore 8, making it the first Singapore-listed company to do so, with the new AORA Coin cryptocurrency envisioned for use in e-commerce transactions.

Y Ventures hopes to raise US$50 million through the proposed ICO, subject to a minimum of US$20 million, with the proceeds to be used for the development of its AORA e-commerce platform.

The ICO begins on July 31 and ends on Nov 30, with the tokens priced at 20 US cents apiece and payment accepted in US dollars, Singapore dollars, or the cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin. The AORA Coin is a utility token built on the Ethereum network, with a total supply of 625 million tokens minted and a total supply of 250 million saleable tokens.

All participants in the ICO will have to go through Know-Your-Customer and anti-money laundering processes, said Y Ventures in an announcement on Tuesday after the market closed. Luminore has engaged EBS Capital Partners as the lead manager and coordinator for the ICO.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Early adopters of the AORA Coin will gain access to additional benefits and features on AORA, Luminore's upcoming blockchain-enabled global buying platform which will allow consumers to buy from any online store using cryptocurrencies. Luminore chief executive officer Cedric Choy said the company is "the first to develop, from ground up, a hybrid e-commerce platform augmented with blockchain technology that accepts both crypto and fiat currency".

Developed in partnership with SingPost, AORA is expected to be launched in the first half of 2019. Its blockchain payment gateway AORA Pay could help merchants save up to 8 per cent on fees, said Y Ventures.

Said Y Ventures chief executive officer Alex Low: "AORA signals our optimism in the growth potential of the e-commerce industry and will be a new growth pillar for the group."

Y Ventures shares closed unchanged on Tuesday at 49.5 Singapore cents before the ICO announcement.

Companies & Markets

PSD sells all 450 units in first phase launch of Bangkok project

Malaysia shares close higher on Tuesday

Keppel DC Reit takes top spot again in governance rankings for trusts

CapitaLand launches S$2m fund to empower vulnerable elderly in Singapore

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,316.08, up 0.3%

OCBC to equip 330 retail wealth advisers with private banking skills

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing upbeat expectations dip, but services sector holds steady

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

doc718uv9jpxvsotj8dn0j_doc6y6wrdumd5i1kplz1ib1.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Transport

HDT becomes Singapore's 7th taxi operator; to bump up fleet to 800 electric cabs

Jul 31, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches one site for tender under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening