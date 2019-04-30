You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Q1 earnings up 38% to 824.1m yuan

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 9:57 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding’s first quarter net profit rose 38 per cent to 824.1 million yuan (S$166.7 million) for the three month ended March 31, from 595.1 million yuan a year ago. 

This comes on the back of an increase in vessels delivered and higher volume of trading activities, the China-based company said on Monday night.

Earnings per share rose to 20.88 fen from 14.99 fen the year before. It did not propose a dividend, the same as the previous year. Shares of the company closed flat at S$5.280 on Monday.

Net asset value per share for the group stood at 752.49 fen, up marginally from 731.91 fen a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for the group was up 27 per cent to 6.29 billion yuan, from 4.96 billion yuan the year prior. In its shipbuilding-related segment, the group delivered 15 vessels for the first quarter, compared with nine vessels delivered a year ago.

Core shipbuilding revenue rose 17 per cent to 3.42 billion yuan, from 2.93 billion yuan a year ago. The group’s trading business also grew 32 per cent to 2.16 billion yuan, from 1.63 billion yuan the year before.

Meanwhile, revenue from other shipbuilding-related businesses such as logistics and chartering, and ship design services rose 39 per cent to 122.2 million yuan, from 88.1 million yuan previously. The increase was due to charter income from vessels owned by the group’s wholly owned subsidiary acquired in 2018.

On outlook, the group said global new shipbuilding orders “declined substantially” for the quarter, compared with a year ago. This was due to a less-bullish outlook on economic and trade growth, lower charter rates and uncertainties associated with forthcoming International Maritime Organization’s rules on emissions.

Year to date, the group secured a total of US$116 million in contract value for three vessels – a 157,000 DWT (deadweight tonne) oil tanker, a 29,800 DWT self-unloading vessel and a 82,000 DWT bulk carrier.

As at April 29, 2019, its order book stood at US$3.5 billion for 101 vessels, which it said would keep its yard facilities at a healthy utilisation rate up to 2021, and provide a stable revenue stream for at least the next two years.

The group is also building capabilities for the construction of liquefied natural gas-related (LNG) vessels at its Taicang yard, under a joint venture with Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co and Mitsui & Co.

"Our next step is to elevate our product portfolio to include more high-tech, green vessels especially in the LNG carrier space, catering to the evolving, long-term demand in the market," Ren Yuanlin, executive chairman, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, said.

Companies & Markets

Fortress Minerals swings to US$4.9m profit for FY2019 on higher ore prices, demand

CDL pays S$77.7m for 12.4% of IREIT Global and 50% of trust's manager

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Ascendas Reit, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, Ascott Reit, CDLHT

CDL Hospitality Trusts posts 3.7% lower Q1 DPS at 2.09 Singapore cents

Indofood Agri Resources sinks into red with Q1 net loss of 57.79b rupiah

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp to raise S$500m via two note issues

Apr 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Ascendas Reit, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, Ascott Reit, CDLHT

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening