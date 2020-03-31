You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yanlord nets 2.8b yuan in pre-sales for Nanjing and Nantong apartments

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 7:24 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

YANLORD Land Group Limited on Tuesday announced an estimated pre-sales total of 2.8 billion yuan (S$572.7 million) through the successful weekend launches of its apartment units in Nanjing and Nantong, both in China's Jiangsu province. 

The real estate developer sold all units in its inaugural launch of 209 apartments for Yanlord Gardens in Nantong on the opening day, for an estimated pre-sales of 914 million yuan.

Over at the launch of apartment units in Riverbay Century Gardens in Nanjing, 126 of the 132 apartment units (or 95.4 per cent) were taken up on opening day for an estimated pre-sales of 999 million yuan. 

Cloud Serenity Gardens, another of its properties in Nanjing, sold 278 of the 326 apartment units (85.2 per cent) launched on opening day, for over 910 million yuan in pre-sales. 

Total pre-sales derived from these three launches amounted to over 2.8 billion yuan, Yanlord said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Mortgage borrowers, SMEs can seek to defer certain debt repayment till year-end: MAS

Chairman and chief executive Zhong Sheng Jian said: “This reflects a progressive recovery in buyer sentiments within the PRC property sector, which has been weighed down in recent months by the unfortunate onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. These three launches bear testament to the strong support and confidence that residents of Nanjing and Nantong place in the group’s ability to deliver quality developments. 

“Capitalising on the sales momentum achieved, we have slated additional project launches that will serve to drive our future sales performance.”

Yanlord shares closed down S$0.01 or 1.01 per cent to S$0.99 on Tuesday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Sino Grandness back in the black with Q4 net profit of 2.6m yuan

Golden Energy JV completes acquisition of Australia gold mine

Covid-19: LMIRT to close all malls, retail spaces in Indonesia for 2 weeks

AGMs must include live webcast, limit physical attendance to 10 people: SGX RegCo

Telemedicine startup Doctor Anywhere bags US$27m in Series B round

Don Agro FY19 profit falls 16.9% in first results since Catalist debut

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 06:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Sino Grandness back in the black with Q4 net profit of 2.6m yuan

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sino Grandness Food Industry on Tuesday posted a net profit of 2.6 million yuan (S$522,000) for the...

Mar 31, 2020 06:48 PM
Government & Economy

Mortgage borrowers, SMEs can seek to defer certain debt repayment till year-end: MAS

DISTRESSED homeowners can soon apply to banks or finance company to defer either just the principal payment or both...

Mar 31, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 31, 2020 06:16 PM
Stocks

STI has a positive end to its worst quarter since 2008

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed higher on Tuesday after official Chinese factory data for March beat...

Mar 31, 2020 05:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wind-power industry heads for record year 

[COPENHAGEN] What was meant to be a year that blew the wind energy industry well past its previous record for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.