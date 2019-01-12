Yoma in Thai bond offering of 2.3b baht

Get our introductory offer at only
BURMESE conglomerate Yoma Strategic this week announced that it has filed with the the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) to do a bond offering of 2.3 billion baht (S$97.3 million), making it the first Myanmar-focused company to raise bonds in Thailand, or anywhere in the world
