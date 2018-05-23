You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yongnam JV wins S$553.8m LTA contract; part of future North-South Corridor

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 8:15 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

YONGNAM Holdings' joint venture with Leighton Asia has bagged a S$553.8 million Land Transport Authority contract for the design and construction of a part of the future North-South Corridor (NSC) project.

The steel contractor and civil engineering firm's 30:70 joint venture with Leighton Asia - part of the CIMIC Group - has been awarded the N103 design and construction contract, which consists of a 640-metre section of tunnel with an entry ramp and an exit ramp between Kampong Java Road and Suffolk Walk. The contract also includes the provision of commuter facilities and the widening of Rochor Canal, according to a media statement from LTA.

The contract will commence in the second quarter of 2018, and be completed by 2026, which is also the expected year of completion for the NSC. It is expected to have a positive impact on the group's financials for the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2018, Yongnam said.

"The award of this major transport infrastructure works contract reflects the confidence our business partner and client have in the group's competencies and track record to develop Singapore's first integrated transport corridor to connect towns in the northern region to the city centre," said Yongnam's chief executive Seow Soon Yong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He added the group will continue to "actively participate" in bidding for various major public sector infrastructure projects in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia and the Middle East to boost its order book.

Yongnam's counter ended on Wednesday at 31 Singapore cents, up 3.33 per cent before the announcement was made.

The North-South Corridor will be Singapore's first integrated transport corridor featuring continuous bus lanes and cycling trunk routes.

According to LTA's website, dedicated bus lanes for express bus services will reduce travelling time from Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio to the city by up to 30 minutes, and also make bus connections faster between residential towns along the NSC.

Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy flags US$11.36m write-off on terminated rig order

Midas defaults on interest payment on medium term notes; hires lawyer in dispute with former CEO

Keppel Corp: Van Oord dredger contracts are worth S$212m

Singapore shares close down by 1.32% on Wednesday

Turkish lira tumbles to record low as lack of central bank action fuels rout

Touché, OCBC to launch 'highly secure' fingerprint-based credit card payments

Editor's Choice

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
4 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
5 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation dips in April as consumer price index inches up 0.1%

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-cc-23.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia to dismiss thousands of state workers, cut ministers' salaries to lower spending

file6yu2ujwkui86rkahm91.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Touché, OCBC to launch 'highly secure' fingerprint-based credit card payments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening