YouTrip functions fully restored after major outage report

Disruption was caused by a technical issue in a third-party vendor system

Multi-currency e-wallet YouTrip says that users’ funds and accounts are safe. PHOTO: YOUTRIP

[SINGAPORE] Multi-currency e-wallet YouTrip reported that all its services were restored at around 6.45 pm on Monday (Oct 19), following a major service outage at noon.

It said in a statement: “The recent disruption was caused by a technical issue in a third-party vendor system.

“Following the resolution of the issue, our immediate priority remains the active monitoring of the vendor’s system stability to ensure reliable operations moving forward.”

YouTrip assured users that their funds and accounts remained “completely safe” through the day’s disruptions.

At noon, of the 19 operations included in its online tracking system, only four were functional: login, view card details, sign up, and eSim.

Other operations, including the in-app exchange, wallet balance and digital wallet, were indicated to be undergoing a “major outage”.

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YouTrip’s status tracker as at noon on Monday. IMAGE: SCREENSHOT OF WEBSITE

An hour before, YouTrip said on its Facebook account that the app was experiencing “some technical difficulties”.

“You may find service degradation in using the card for payments and other services, including ATM withdrawals,” it stated.

One Facebook user commented at 11 am that despite transferring money into YouTrip two hours earlier, it was still showing a pending status.

He added that he had attempted to pay with the card, but it was not going through.

At around 12.45 pm, YouTrip had altered its online tracking system to indicate that the operations were undergoing “service degradation” instead of a “major outage”. At the time, the same services remained unavailable.

YouTrip’s status tracker was later altered on Monday. IMAGE: SCREENSHOT OF WEBSITE

By 4 pm, most services, apart from card transactions, payment authentication and ATM withdrawal, were listed as operational.

Services in Thailand were also hit by the outage at around the same time, with only three of 14 tracked services listed as operational.

As at 4.15 pm, most operations in Thailand had also been restored, with the exception of card transactions, payment authentication and ATM withdrawal. By about 7 pm, all services were running.

At YouTrip Australia, all services remained operational.

The Singapore-headquartered fintech has been steadily expanding its operations across markets. The Business Times reported in August that the firm has around 150 employees in the city-state and is looking to expand its headcount by at least 10 per cent by the end of the year.