YuuZoo's losses widen to S$4.45m in Q1

YUUZOO Corporation's losses for its fiscal first-quarter widened by 5 per cent to S$4.45 million from S$4.25 million a year ago.

Employee benefits and expenses ballooned to S$3.57 million in Q1 2018, up from just S$248,000 in the previous year due to the incorporation of 200-person YuuLogistic France into YuuZoo Group.

Revenue fell 3 per cent to S$7.98 million, down from S$8.23 million in the previous corresponding quarter, dented by the decline of payment revenue, e-commerce and celebrity branded network sales.

The fall was tempered by logistic service revenue recognised since Q4 2017 after the acquisition of YuuLogistic France, YuuZoo said.

Loss per share came in at 0.59 Singapore cent, from earnings per share of 0.06 Singapore cent in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead, the company expects industry growth to continue to be strong in all the key areas that YuuZoo operates in, such as the social commerce, online and mobile payments, online games and mobile games sectors.

YuuPay has launched its mobile wallet solution in Nigeria and is preparing to launch it in Indonesia by Q4 2018, the company said.

Earlier this week, the beleaguered e-commerce firm said that it was giving independent reviewer Ernst & Young Advisory (EY) a deadline of May 18 to respond to its 79 questions about EY's draft report.

If EY does not meet the deadline, YuuZoo said, it would contemplate "appropriate action, including but not limited to legal recourse".

YuuZoo itself is in the middle of a police probe, under investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on possible breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.

Its offices were raided by the CAD in early April, with chairman Thomas Zilliacus submitting his resignation later in the month.

YuuZoo's shares have been suspended from trading since March 19.