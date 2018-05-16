You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

YuuZoo's losses widen to S$4.45m in Q1

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 11:11 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

YUUZOO Corporation's losses for its fiscal first-quarter widened by 5 per cent to S$4.45 million from S$4.25 million a year ago.

Employee benefits and expenses ballooned to S$3.57 million in Q1 2018, up from just S$248,000 in the previous year due to the incorporation of 200-person YuuLogistic France into YuuZoo Group.

Revenue fell 3 per cent to S$7.98 million, down from S$8.23 million in the previous corresponding quarter, dented by the decline of payment revenue, e-commerce and celebrity branded network sales.

The fall was tempered by logistic service revenue recognised since Q4 2017 after the acquisition of YuuLogistic France, YuuZoo said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Loss per share came in at 0.59 Singapore cent, from earnings per share of 0.06 Singapore cent in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead, the company expects industry growth to continue to be strong in all the key areas that YuuZoo operates in, such as the social commerce, online and mobile payments, online games and mobile games sectors.

YuuPay has launched its mobile wallet solution in Nigeria and is preparing to launch it in Indonesia by Q4 2018, the company said.

Earlier this week, the beleaguered e-commerce firm said that it was giving independent reviewer Ernst & Young Advisory (EY) a deadline of May 18 to respond to its 79 questions about EY's draft report.

If EY does not meet the deadline, YuuZoo said, it would contemplate "appropriate action, including but not limited to legal recourse".

YuuZoo itself is in the middle of a police probe, under investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on possible breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.

Its offices were raided by the CAD in early April, with chairman Thomas Zilliacus submitting his resignation later in the month.

YuuZoo's shares have been suspended from trading since March 19.

Companies & Markets

Aspen (Group) Holdings net profit increases 156.6% to RM13.1m

Aspen (Group) Holdings net profit increases 156.6% to RM13.1m

EMS Energy seeks 2-month extension for Q1 results release

Swee Hong Q3 net profit falls 89.1% to S$295,000

Swee Hong Q3 net profit falls 89.1% to S$295,000

Tritech unit enters into strategic MOU with Shenzhen Techand Ecology & Environment

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening