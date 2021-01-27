You are here

Home > Consumer

3M profits jump amid heavy demand for face masks

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 12:02 AM

[NEW YORK] 3M, a maker of N95 face masks, reported higher fourth-quarter profits Tuesday on the mixed impact of Covid-19 across its businesses while also projecting sales growth in 2021.

The industrial giant - which operates in transportation, electronics and consumer businesses in addition to health care - pointed to continued strength in personal safety, cleaning and home improvement as the coronavirus boosts demand for some products.

But 3M said the pandemic had dented revenues tied to some other areas, including elective health procedures and hospitality.

The company is projecting sales growth of between five and eight per cent in 2021.

"In an uncertain economic environment, we stayed focused on innovating for our customers, improving our operational execution and fighting the pandemic from every angle," said chief executive Mike Roman.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Earnings were US$1.4 billion in the fourth-quarter, up 43.3 per cent from the year-ago period. Revenues rose 5.8 per cent to US$8.6 billion.

For all of 2020, 3M had profits of US$5.4 billion, up 17.5 per cent from the year-ago level.

3M's products run the gamut of household goods such as Scotch Tape and Post-It notes, as well sealants for the aerospace industry and sensors and protective equipment for the electronics industry.

During the pandemic, 3M has been a key player in supplying personal protective equipment, especially N95 "respirator" masks used by health care workers. The company produced 2 billion of the masks in 2020.

That came after 3M doubled its mask capacity twice during 2020 as it worked with the governments of the United States, Canada, Germany and Singapore to boost capacity. In an earnings presentation Tuesday, 3M said it has now raised production capacity of the masks to 2.5 billion units.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Didi close to raising US$1.5b for trucking unit

Spotify tests audiobooks of classics including 'Persuasion,' 'Frankenstein'

Harvard applications surge as students flock to biggest names

More carats and sparkle: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany

Klook raises US$200m more to boost merchant SaaS solutions

Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 11:51 PM
Transport

Tesla, BMW approved for slice of US$3.5b EU battery aid

[BRUSSELS] The European Union paved the way for companies including Tesla and BMW to get about US$3.5 billion of...

Jan 26, 2021 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Three previous Covid-19 cases test positive for UK strain in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Three of the previously reported Covid-19 cases here have tested positive for the B117 strain of the...

Jan 26, 2021 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Biden stimulus plan could boost US output by 5 per cent over three years: IMF

[WASHINGTON] Preliminary estimates show US President Joe Biden's proposed US$1.9 trillion economic stimulus package...

Jan 26, 2021 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong enacts second lockdown in Kowloon for Covid tests

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has implemented a second neighbourhood lockdown in part of the densely-populated Kowloon area...

Jan 26, 2021 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

IMF boosts world growth outlook as vaccines outweigh uncertainty

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth this year, betting the rollout...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

CDL ranked world's top real estate company on Global 100 index

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 27.5% to 4.795 Singapore cents

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for