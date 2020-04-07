8 stores in Singapore warned for flouting safe-distancing rules

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) has issued advisory letters to seven food and beverage (F&B) establishments - including four bubble tea shops - and a retailer for failing to comply with safe-distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They comprise two of ChiCha San Chen's bubble tea outlets at Jem and Tampines 1, two Koi bubble tea stores at VivoCity and Jurong Point, the Kaffe and Toast eatery at Clementi Mall, Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Jem, Thai restaurant Nakhon Kitchen at VivoCity, and Courts at Tampines Mall.

In a statement on Tuesday, ESG said these eight establishments did not observe safe-distancing measures "adequately" despite repeated reminders.

Errant business operators that do not comply in the next follow-up check will be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act and any related regulations.

Close to 10,000 F&B and retail establishments in malls have been checked to date, with the majority having implemented safe-distancing measures while some are in the process of rectifying their practices, ESG said on Tuesday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

ESG will also deploy double the number of "safe-distancing ambassadors", to 200 people, to check that F&B and retail businesses comply with the latest tightened measures, which include the closure of non-essential services and a ban on dining-in at F&B outlets during the "circuit-breaker" period of April 7 to May 4.