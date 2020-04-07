You are here

Home > Consumer

8 stores in Singapore warned for flouting safe-distancing rules

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 1:07 PM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) has issued advisory letters to seven food and beverage (F&B) establishments - including four bubble tea shops - and a retailer for failing to comply with safe-distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They comprise two of ChiCha San Chen's bubble tea outlets at Jem and Tampines 1, two Koi bubble tea stores at VivoCity and Jurong Point, the Kaffe and Toast eatery at Clementi Mall, Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Jem, Thai restaurant Nakhon Kitchen at VivoCity, and Courts at Tampines Mall.

In a statement on Tuesday, ESG said these eight establishments did not observe safe-distancing measures "adequately" despite repeated reminders.

Errant business operators that do not comply in the next follow-up check will be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act and any related regulations.

Close to 10,000 F&B and retail establishments in malls have been checked to date, with the majority having implemented safe-distancing measures while some are in the process of rectifying their practices, ESG said on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO

Airbus struggles to gauge how much scaling back is too much

ESG will also deploy double the number of "safe-distancing ambassadors", to 200 people, to check that F&B and retail businesses comply with the latest tightened measures, which include the closure of non-essential services and a ban on dining-in at F&B outlets during the "circuit-breaker" period of April 7 to May 4.

Consumer

UK restaurants find new recipes for success amid virus

Roku launches ad-funded streaming channel in 'stay-at-home' Britain

USP Group completes production trial run of new hand sanitiser, to be given to needy

Three meat plants shut in Iowa and Pennsylvania as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Best World buys 49.9% stake in UK beauty firm Pedal Pulses

Short-form streaming platform Quibi goes live, but is this the right time?

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 01:07 PM
Transport

Airbus struggles to gauge how much scaling back is too much

[PARIS] The most dramatic contraction in civil aviation history poses a challenge for Airbus SE in how to balance...

Apr 7, 2020 12:50 PM
Garage

honestbee creditor Benjamin Lim applies to wind up company

A CREDITOR of honestbee, Benjamin Lim Jia-Rong, has filed a court application to wind up the distressed startup,...

Apr 7, 2020 12:43 PM
Transport

GSV bids US$2.5b for Malaysia Airlines, says funded by European bank

[KUALA LUMPUR] Privately held Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) has made a US$2.5 billion offer to fully take over the...

Apr 7, 2020 12:31 PM
Life & Culture

Sergio Rossi, Italian shoemaker and ready-to-wear ally, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] As a teenager, Sergio Rossi and his brother, the sons of a bespoke shoemaker, would travel up and down...

Apr 7, 2020 12:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong consumer lender PrimeCredit explores sale

[HONG KONG] PrimeCredit Ltd, a Hong Kong consumer credit company, is exploring a sale of the business, according to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.