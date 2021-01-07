You are here

Home > Consumer

A big Chinese backer would be roll of dice for MGM

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 2:24 PM

[HONG KONG] There's a new gamble worth taking for MGM Resorts International. One of its Asian investors, Snow Lake, wants the US casino operator to sell a fifth of its US$6 billion Macau business to a Chinese partner. Although it would complicate deals at home and elsewhere, the idea has plenty of merit.

Macau plans to entertain bids for casino concessions next year. It will be a pivotal time for MGM Resorts, with plenty at stake.

The world's biggest gambling hub accounted for almost a quarter of its US$12.9 billion of revenue in 2019. As China's economy recovers, the post-pandemic prospects are also tantalising for what was a US$37 billion market just a year ago.

With China and the US at loggerheads, both Beijing and Macau might prefer local ownership. The possibility seems to have dawned on shareholders. Macau's three American operators have been trading at a discount to home-grown companies such as Galaxy Entertainment, SJM and Melco Resorts and Entertainment, in terms of their enterprise value to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation) multiples. A partner closer to home might help MGM make a stronger case for a new licence and favourable terms.

Snow Lake founder Sean Ma suggested online travel outfit Trip, food-delivery to bookings giant Meituan, hotel chain Huazhu or tourism group Sunac China as possibilities.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The virus has suppressed casino share price, but an MGM China stake sale would still bring a useful chunk of change. An US$11 billion offer from MGM Resorts for Entain, the owner of British betting shop Ladbrokes, was rejected this week. MGM Resorts is also poised to apply for a licence in Japan, a project that could require a US$10 billion investment.

Taking on a big Chinese backer would ruffle feathers elsewhere, however. It might deter other potential local partners. The gambling industry in particular is vulnerable to concerns over an owner's so-called "probity", or suitability to hold a gaming licence.

MGM itself endured intense US scrutiny back in 2009 for its connections with Macau's Ho family. That makes the investor proposal something of a roll of the dice. On balance, though, it's probably worth a punt.

Asian investment firm Snow Lake Capital on Jan 6 urged MGM Resorts International to sell 20 per cent of its China business to a strategic partner.

Snow Lake, which owns roughly 7.5 per cent of MGM China Holdings, wrote in a letter to the MGM Resorts board that such a move would give the casino operator financial flexibility; provide it with enough capital for its resort project in Osaka, Japan; bring non-gaming resources to both MGM China and Macau; and help it pursue acquisitions related to online sports betting and gaming.

Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Jan 4 that an US$11 billion takeover approach from MGM Resorts significantly undervalued its business.

MGM China shares gained 5 per cent to HK$12.90 by 10am (GMT 0200) on the morning of Jan 7.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Louis Vuitton manager Ledru, Arnault son to lead Tiffany: sources

UK to look at changing rules to allow gene editing in farming

JBS among meat firms linked to slavery-tainted ranches in Brazil

Gatsby - how good, how great?

Impossible Foods to cut wholesale prices by double digits internationally

Michelin to cut up to 2,300 jobs over three years

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 04:15 PM
Government & Economy

33 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 33 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,813....

Jan 7, 2021 04:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says ISDN on track to post record fiscal 2020 earnings

CGS-CIMB has raised its target price for ISDN Holdings to 72 Singapore cents from 64.8 cents on better revenue...

Jan 7, 2021 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

Up to 4,000 financial firms could fail due to Covid, says UK regulator

[LONDON] Around 4,000 financial firms in Britain were at "heightened risk" of collapsing due to fallout from the...

Jan 7, 2021 03:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

THREE independent directors from Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) - Tarun Kataria, Lau Chun Wah and Kelvin Tan - who...

Jan 7, 2021 03:45 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end at record high on Democrat Senate win, recovery hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended at a record high on Thursday, led by heavyweights, with a Democratic win in US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Woman shot dead in US Capitol was veteran, Trump supporter: reports

Gold inches down as higher yields outweigh stimulus optimism

Stocks to watch: iFast, Oxley, CDL, Yanlord Land, First Reit

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on ARA H-Trust on vaccine, earnings optimism

Cabinet members discussing Trump's removal: US media

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for