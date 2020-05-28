A socially distant Las Vegas? What are the odds?

Get our introductory offer at only
New York
FOR decades, the El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas has been known for single-deck blackjack.
But when the casinos and resorts open up - tentatively early June - after weeks of being shut down, players will no longer be able to touch the cards. About 100...
