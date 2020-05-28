You are here

A socially distant Las Vegas? What are the odds?

As the city gears up to face its toughest test, casino and resort operators are betting that it will bounce back
Thu, May 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200528_CASINO28A_4129191.jpg
To comply with safety measures, slot machines have been rearranged for more space and distance between them, instead of next to one another, at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

FOR decades, the El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas has been known for single-deck blackjack.

But when the casinos and resorts open up - tentatively early June - after weeks of being shut down, players will no longer be able to touch the cards. About 100...

