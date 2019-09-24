AB InBev Asia unit raises US$5b after pricing at bottom end of range: sources

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) raised about US$5 billion after pricing the Hong Kong IPO of its Asia-Pacific business at the bottom of an indicative range, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The brewing giant, which in July tried to raise up to US$9.8 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, priced shares at the lower end of the HK$27 and HK$30 per share indicative range, they said.

Budweiser APAC declined to comment.

