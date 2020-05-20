Abattoirs could be coronavirus factories, experts warn

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[PARIS] As coronavirus clusters in slaughterhouses around the world continue to multiply, health experts are calling for better virus monitoring to prevent further infection.
How many cases?
Slaughterhouses are shutting down across the United States after thousands of cases were...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes