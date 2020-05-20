You are here

Home > Consumer

Abattoirs could be coronavirus factories, experts warn

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 12:20 AM

[PARIS] As coronavirus clusters in slaughterhouses around the world continue to multiply, health experts are calling for better virus monitoring to prevent further infection.

How many cases?

Slaughterhouses are shutting down across the United States after thousands of cases were...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Sony to take full control of listed financial arm for 400b yen

French Connection says could run out of cash within months

Yukos shareholders seize Russia vodka assets in the Netherlands

Coronavirus crushes Asia's garment industry

Vietnam targets e-commerce turnover reaching US$35b by 2025

Home Depot, Lowe's primed for historic growth during lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 12:06 AM
Government & Economy

WHO states agree to independent probe of coronavirus response

[GENEVA] World Health Organization member states agreed Tuesday to an independent probe into the UN agency's...

May 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Powell says Fed has America's back with Congress arguing aid

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is ready to use all the weapons in its...

May 19, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH to weather Covid-19 crisis, to benefit from investment in data collection

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) said in a business update on Tuesday that its "resilient finances" will withstand the...

May 19, 2020 11:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon revives sale of stake in giant Azeri oilfield

[LONDON] Exxon Mobil has relaunched the sale of its stake in Azerbaijan's largest oilfield, the company said on...

May 19, 2020 10:25 PM
Life & Culture

Michelin refuses to put away knife as guides rally round restaurants

[PARIS] The world's top gastronomic guides are split over whether to continue ranking and rating restaurants with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.