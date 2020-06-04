You are here

Home > Consumer

Adidas says China sales back to growth faster than expected

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 4:00 PM

ym-adidas-040620.jpg
German sportswear firm Adidas said on Thursday that sales had returned to growth in greater China faster than it had expected after the coronavirus lockdown, while the reopening of business in Europe and the Americas was going more gradually.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] German sportswear firm Adidas said on Thursday that sales had returned to growth in greater China faster than it had expected after the coronavirus lockdown, while the reopening of business in Europe and the Americas was going more gradually.

Adidas stuck by guidance it gave in April for at least a 40 per cent fall in second-quarter sales and a drop in operating profit of more than 100 million euros (S$156.7 million) and said it would give more details with results due on Aug 6.

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic said the news that China was rebounding ahead of the company's expectations meant that the group's second-quarter sales decline would be close to the 40 per cent mark, rather than a bigger drop he had previously expected.

Adidas shares were up 1.8 per cent at 7.28am GMT.

While traffic to its stores in greater China stayed below that of last year in May, Adidas said that was more than offset by a rise in how much shoppers were spending and a surge in e-commerce sales, leading to an overall increase in revenue.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares edge up on recovery, stimulus hopes

Rival Nike also said last month that shopper traffic was still down in China.

Adidas said it now expected second-quarter sales for greater China to be around the same level as last year. Adidas had said in April it only expected a full recovery in the region by the end of the second quarter.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, greater China had been the company's most profitable region and the fastest growing, expanding sales 15 per cent in 2019.

It said about three-quarters of its stores had reopened in Europe, although with most operating at reduced hours. About half in Russia are open again, but fewer than half its stores in the Americas are back in business.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Don Agro set to invest S$1.9m to expand storage capacity

South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir in succession probe

Smartphone shipments projected to fall a record 11.9% in 2020

Lockdown prompts surge in Germans seeking help for alcoholism

Australia April retail sales post record slump, backs grim outlook for Q2 GDP

Perlis ruler sells stake in F&N unit after land purchase deal scrapped

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 04:10 PM
Life & Culture

Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free

[BANGKOK] A scurrying robot dog named K9 dispenses hand sanitiser to curious children and wary shoppers - one of the...

Jun 4, 2020 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Don Agro set to invest S$1.9m to expand storage capacity

RUSSIAN agri and dairy firm Don Agro International on Thursday said the group is set to invest some S$1.9 million to...

Jun 4, 2020 03:53 PM
Garage

Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B round

BIOTECH startup Tropic Biosciences, which develops high-performance varieties of tropical crops, on Thursday said it...

Jun 4, 2020 03:52 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares edge up on recovery, stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the fifth straight session on Thursday on hopes of a global economic recovery...

Jun 4, 2020 03:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong confident dollar peg will endure US-China tension

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong wants to send a clear message to its residents and the world: its currency peg isn't in doubt...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.