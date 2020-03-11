You are here

Home > Consumer

Adidas warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 2:46 PM

AB_adidas_110320.jpg
German sportswear maker Adidas expects first-quarter sales to drop by up to 1 billion euros (S$1.58 billion) in greater China due to the novel coronavirus and while business is picking up there it is now being hit in Japan and South Korea.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] German sportswear maker Adidas expects first-quarter sales to drop by up to 1 billion euros (S$1.58 billion) in greater China due to the novel coronavirus and while business is picking up there it is now being hit in Japan and South Korea.

China accounted for 20 per cent of Adidas sales in 2018. It sells its products from about 12,000 stores in China, most franchises plus less than 500 of its own stores. Almost a fifth of its shoes and apparel are produced in the country.

Adidas warned last month that its business in the greater China area had dropped by about 85 per cent year-on-year in the period since Chinese New Year on Jan 25.

On Wednesday, it said it had started to see a "slight improvement" in business activity in greater China, while shopper traffic was now deteriorating in Japan and South Korea, and the impact on other countries was uncertain.

In greater China, it cancelled all shipments to wholesale partners in February and it said it plans to clear excess inventory through its own channels during the rest of the year.

SEE ALSO

Dubai's DP World flags coronavirus risk as 2019 profit falls

It expects sales in greater China in the first quarter to fall between 800 million euros and 1 billion euros and operating profit to decline between 400 million euros and 500 million euros.

While its supply chain has faced disruptions, Adidas said the majority of its factories in China were operating again and its global sourcing activities had not been hit so far.

Adidas forecast currency-neutral sales to increase between 6 per cent and 8 per cent for the full year and for its operating margin to rise between 10.5 per cent and 11.8 per cent, but said the outlook did not include any impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Fourth-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 10 per cent to 5.84 billion euros, while operating profit came in at 245 million euros, both shy of analysts' mean forecasts for 5.88 billion euros and 288 million euros respectively.

REUTERS

Consumer

Will oat become the king of plant-based milks?

Japan's live music clubs emerge as new coronavirus transmission sites

BHG Retail Reit reopens 2 malls in China earlier closed due to Covid-19 situation

Ikea to sell through third party for first time on China's Tmall

Heineken to expand brewing plant in Brazil, to boost production by 75 per cent

French Connection posts FY loss as UK high-street competition weighs

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 02:52 PM
Transport

Dubai's DP World flags coronavirus risk as 2019 profit falls

[DUBAI] Dubai's DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said on Wednesday full-year profit fell 8.3 per...

Mar 11, 2020 02:41 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall 3.6% on Wednesday, slide into bear market

[SYDNEY] Australian stocks have entered a bear market after toying with the threshold earlier this week.

Mar 11, 2020 02:39 PM
Transport

Uber may temporarily suspend accounts of riders, drivers with coronavirus: report

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have...

Mar 11, 2020 02:39 PM
Transport

Business travel sector to lose US$820b revenue on coronavirus hit: industry group

[BENGALURU] The global business travel sector is expected to take a revenue hit of about US$820 billion, with China...

Mar 11, 2020 02:35 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 2.2% on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2.2 per cent on Wednesday on profit-taking as trading...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.