You are here

Home > Consumer

Advice has changed on what car to buy for a young driver in the US

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180611_SMBUY11_3466861.jpg
In the past, families looked for cars that were "big, slow and ugly." Now, experts recommend newer vehicles with advanced safety features.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

IF you're car shopping for a recent graduate, the traditional thinking about the best vehicle for new drivers has changed.

In the past, families generally looked for the oldest, largest and cheapest car possible - "slow, big and ugly", said Alex Epstein, director of transportation safety at the National Safety Council, a nonprofit group.

"That's not true anymore," he said. Advances in safety technology mean that old "beaters" are no longer the best choice for young adults, or new drivers generally. The top killer of teenagers is car crashes, and "the No 1 reason," Mr Epstein said, "is inexperience."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But new safety technology can help provide "extra eyes and ears" for rookie drivers. Systems include forward collision warning, which warns of an impending crash; blind spot monitoring, to help with changing lanes safely; lane departure warning, to alert drivers who are drifting; and automatic emergency braking, which applies the brakes to avoid a collision. The catch is the cost. Blind spot warning, for example, is not yet standard on all cars, and may be available on some models only as an expensive upgrade. So how should parents weigh the decision?

"Buy as much safety as you can afford," said Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at the Consumer Reports auto test centre in Connecticut. For used cars, which are often the first choice for families because of their lower prices, it's best to look at model years starting at 2012, when electronic stability control was required, Ms Stockburger said.

"It's the greatest safety feature since the seat belt," she said. The stability control systems work with anti-lock brakes to control each wheel individually, to help manage skids and swerves.

It can be a challenge, however, to find a suitable car from 2012 and after for less than US$10,000, she said. Some carmakers included electronic stability control on earlier models, however, and those may be found at lower prices.

For a list, check the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Also, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety offers a list of recommended used cars for teenagers. (Consumer Reports does, too, but you need to be a subscriber to see the details.)

For families willing to consider a new car, many models have advanced safety features. One challenge, Mr Epstein said, is that different manufacturers use different names for the same technologies and may offer them in a bewildering array of combinations, so shoppers should read up on the different systems before buying.

Toyota, for instance, offers a Safety Sense bundle on many models; Subaru markets an EyeSight driver-assist package. Mazda has made automatic emergency braking at lower "city" speeds standard on most of its 2018 cars, but getting the feature at highway speeds generally means pricier trim lines. (Automatic emergency braking is expected to become standard on most new cars by September 2022.)

"You really have to learn what your individual vehicle does," Mr Epstein said. In a follow-up email, he also advised having the auto dealership explain how the safety features work, and taking time to read the owner's manual. "If you are not accustomed to driving with these features," he said, "they can be a bit confusing or disorienting at first, just like getting used to any new feature."

One option for keeping monthly payments lower while getting advanced safety features is leasing a new car, Ms Stockburger said. Typically, Consumer Reports doesn't recommend leasing because it is often less economical in the long term. But giving a new driver a safer car is a possible exception; leases may be available for around US$200 a month, or even less, depending on your credit history.

Here are some questions and answers about buying a car for a new driver:

Q: Where can I learn about advanced auto safety features?

A: The National Safety Council has created a website, www.mycardoeswhat.org, that outlines current and future safety innovations and explains how they work together to reduce the risk of crashes.

Q: I've heard that "new driver" contracts are helpful for families to sign. Where can I find samples?

A: Many organisations offer templates, of varying length and detail, for contracts that new drivers and their parents can use to set ground rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics offer a two-page version. The Teen Driver Source, created by the research institute at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, offers several more.

Q: How can I keep insurance costs down for a new young driver?

A: Adding a teenager to a family's automobile policy can greatly increase insurance premiums. Many insurers offer discounts for drivers who complete driver training programs or keep good grades, so it's worth asking about them. Also, some insurers - including Liberty Mutual - offer discounts for drivers of cars with certain safety features, so ask about those, too. NYTIMES

Consumer

Smartphones are doing to websites what Amazon did to the mall

Gucci to increase in-house production to reduce turnaround time

He returned a bottle of orange juice and won a jackpot of over US$300m

China's ZTE apologizes, pledges reboot after US reprieve

Prada's scion steps off racetrack and into executive suite

Spending pinch, royal wedding give UK shops worst May in 12 years: BDO

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SembMarine, Wilmar International, Citic Envirotech
5 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening