Airbnb in advanced talks about new US$1b loan: sources

[NEW YORK] Airbnb is in advanced talks for a new US$1 billion (S$1.41 billion) debt deal just weeks after it closed a US$1 billion investment from private equity firms, according to two sources.

One source familiar with the talks said the debt was first lien debt, meaning if Airbnb were to "go belly up" those creditors would be paid first. He added that there was no equity component to this debt deal.

The new debt talk comes as the home-sharing startup struggles as the coronavirus pandemic freezes global travel.

REUTERS