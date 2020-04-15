You are here

Home > Consumer

Airbnb in advanced talks about new US$1b loan: sources

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 8:00 AM

rk_airbnb_150420.jpg
Airbnb is in advanced talks for a new US$1 billion (S$1.41 billion) debt deal just weeks after it closed a US$1 billion investment from private equity firms, according to two sources.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Airbnb is in advanced talks for a new US$1 billion (S$1.41 billion) debt deal just weeks after it closed a US$1 billion investment from private equity firms, according to two sources.

One source familiar with the talks said the debt was first lien debt, meaning if Airbnb were to "go belly up" those creditors would be paid first. He added that there was no equity component to this debt deal.

The new debt talk comes as the home-sharing startup struggles as the coronavirus pandemic freezes global travel.

REUTERS

Consumer

EU to limit export control of virus protection gear to just masks

Adidas eyes 2.4b euro state-guaranteed coronavirus loan

Rolex, Patek Philippe ditch Baselworld to create new watch fair

How the virus transforms the way Americans spend money

US food supply chain is strained as virus spreads

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 08:20 AM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt

[BENGALURU] Boeing on Tuesday reported another 75 cancellations for its 737 MAX jetliner in March, as the...

Apr 15, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on stronger yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a sharp rise in the previous session, as a stronger yen against...

Apr 15, 2020 07:31 AM
Government & Economy

Trump announces US funding halt to World Health Organization

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of funding to the World Health Organization (...

Apr 15, 2020 07:27 AM
Government & Economy

US seeks to 'fundamentally change' WHO, Pompeo says

[WASHINGTON] The United States is seeking to "fundamentally change" the World Health Organization, Secretary of...

Apr 15, 2020 07:24 AM
Consumer

EU to limit export control of virus protection gear to just masks

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission plans to narrow controls on the export of coronavirus protective equipment to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.