Alibaba boasts 372.3b yuan sales by morning of Singles' Day amid pandemic

As at 12.30am, Nov 11, gross merchandise volume had surpassed 372.3 billion yuan with orders peaking at 583,000 per second, says Alibaba.

CHINA'S Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded 372.3 billion yuan (S$75.9 billion) by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted goods.

The world's biggest sales event spans four main days this year, and so far has brought sellers 16 times as many orders by value than Amazon.com's two-day global Prime Day last month. Such is its size that its performance is widely considered indicative of China's post-virus economic recovery.

"Because of Covid-19, many Chinese cannot go overseas," vice-president Liu Bo told reporters. "This actually stimulates online consumption."

So far, the performance is likely a relief for Alibaba Group Holding after losing about 10 per cent of its market value last week, when regulators scuppered the listing of fintech affiliate Ant Group.

The firm began sales early this year to give lesser-known brands more exposure. It set primary discount days for Nov 1 till Nov 3, as well as the usual Nov 11, and will calculate gross merchandise volume (GMV) over all 11 days.

The event, launched in 2009, is usually a splashy, single-day affair with live performances, and which last year clocked record GMV of US$38.4 billion. This year, Katy Perry appeared at Alibaba's gala, albeit via livestream.

As well as offering straightforward price cuts, the event sees shoppers across Alibaba's numerous platforms playing mobile games for deals, combining purchases across shops and placing orders in the sale's early hours to get the best offers.

As at 12.30am, Singapore time, on Nov 11, GMV had surpassed 372.3 billion yuan with orders peaking at a record 583,000 per second, Alibaba said. Over two million products featured in the sale for the first time - double last year.

Over 340 firms, including Apple, L'Oreal and Huawei Technologies Co, have exceeded 100 million yuan in sales, with 13 brands recording GMV above one billion yuan, Alibaba said.

Japan's Fast Retailing Co said its Uniqlo brand ranked top for womenswear and menswear on Alibaba marketplace Tmall.

Top categories of imported products by GMV as at 9.00am were food supplements, infant milk formula and beauty. Sun Jian, event head of logistics, told reporters Alibaba was sanitising all parcels from abroad given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts also expect this year to be a boon for luxury brands, as consumers accustomed to going overseas for high-end goods have been thwarted by coronavirus border closures.

A poll of Singles' Day spending by Sina Entertainment found just 4 per cent of 191,000 respondents planned to splurge over 10,000 yuan, versus 43 per cent who aimed to spend less than 1,000 yuan. REUTERS