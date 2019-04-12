You are here

Home > Consumer

Alibaba founder defends overtime work culture as "huge blessing"

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 8:41 PM

file725j790wc4816ssq1kra.jpg
Alibaba Group founder and billionaire Jack Ma has defended the gruelling overtime work culture at many of China's tech companies, calling it a "huge blessing" for young workers.

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group founder and billionaire Jack Ma has defended the gruelling overtime work culture at many of China's tech companies, calling it a "huge blessing" for young workers.

The e-commerce magnate weighed into a debate about work-life balance and the overtime hours demanded by some companies as the sector slows after years of breakneck growth.

In a speech to Alibaba employees, Mr Ma defended the industry's '996' work schedule, which refers to the 9 am to 9 pm workday, six days a week.

"I personally think that being able to work 996 is a huge blessing," he said in remarks posted on the company's WeChat account.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Many companies and many people don't have the opportunity to work 996," Ma said. "If you don't work 996 when you are young, when can you ever work 996?"

The issue has fuelled an online debate and protests on some coding platforms, where workers have swapped examples of excessive overtime demands at some companies.

Mr Ma, a former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba in 1999 and has become one of China's richest people, said he and early employees regularly worked long hours.

"In this world, everyone wants success, wants a nice life, wants to be respected," Mr Ma said.

"Let me ask everyone, if you don't put out more time and energy than others, how can you achieve the success you want?"

Mr Ma referred to the tech industry today where some people are without jobs, or working at companies in search of revenue or facing closure.

"Compared to them, up to this day, I still feel lucky, I don't regret (working 12 hour days), I would never change this part of me," he said.

This month activists on Microsoft's GitHub, the online code repository site, launched a project titled "996.ICU" where tech workers listed Alibaba among the companies ranked as having some of the worst working conditions.

On Thursday, an opinion piece published in a state newspaper argued that 996 violated China's Labour Law, which stipulates that average work hours cannot exceed 40 hours a week.

"Creating a corporate culture of 'encouraged overtime' will not only not help a business' core competitiveness, it might inhibit and damage a company's ability to innovate," the unnamed author wrote in the People's Daily. 

REUTERS

Consumer

An Australian billionaire dynasty confronts the end of an empire

Japan slams WTO ruling on South Korea Fukushima food row

Malaysia KFC operator aiming to revive IPO this year

Disney+ streaming service to launch early next year

Bezos upbeat on Amazon Go physical stores

Casino bidding war looms for Crown after Wynn backs away

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

doc74vzk02xnv7a8xnx893_doc74j06td6fyt16old49si.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening