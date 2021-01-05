You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon buys 11 aircraft to make deliveries faster

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 11:27 PM

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to boost its delivery capabilities to cater to a surge in online orders.

The aircraft, including seven from Delta Air Lines and four from WestJet Airlines, will join Amazon's air cargo network by 2022, the online retailer said in a statement.

In June, Amazon had leased 12 Boeing 767-300 converted cargo aircraft from Air Transport Services, bringing its total fleet to more than 80. "Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations," said Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air.

The company said in October its heightened spending on delivery infrastructure would likely continue over years.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Malaysian team turns pineapple waste into disposable drone parts

British grocery sales hit record 11.7b pounds in December: Kantar

Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

Mitsubishi partners with startup to sell lab-grown beef in Japan

Tokopedia neatly channels Indonesia's potential

Qantas reopens ticket sales for international flights from July

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Sunak hands US$6.2b to UK firms facing lockdown recession

[LONDON] Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced US$6.2 billion of emergency support to help UK businesses...

Jan 5, 2021 10:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St inches lower with focus on Georgia elections

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's...

Jan 5, 2021 10:41 PM
Transport

Honda halts UK car output on Tuesday and Wednesday due to supply delays

[LONDON] Japanese carmaker Honda said it was halting output at its British factory on Tuesday and Wednesday due to...

Jan 5, 2021 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Vaccines to hasten rebound of small and mid caps: DBS

SMALL- and mid-cap (SMC) stocks in Singapore are expected to catch up with the larger caps on attractive valuations...

Jan 5, 2021 09:54 PM
Government & Economy

Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

[BEIJING] The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

Axington proposes change of auditors

Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for