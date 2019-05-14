You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon debuts click-and-collect counters in UK and Italy

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 2:51 PM

file75c2vivdryeuovlinxw.jpg
Amazon.com Inc. is launching a delivery option that will let customers retrieve parcels from staffed counters at UK and Italian retailers, aiming to take advantage of the popularity of click-and-collect services across Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Amazon.com Inc. is launching a delivery option that will let customers retrieve parcels from staffed counters at UK and Italian retailers, aiming to take advantage of the popularity of click-and-collect services across Europe.

The US online retailer has struck a partnership with Next Plc to operate the counters at the apparel chain's more than 500 outlets across Britain, Amazon said Tuesday. In Italy, it has formed similar partnerships with bookstore operator Giunti and other stores.

The service, called Counter, marks a rare example of the e-commerce giant debuting a new offering outside its US. home market. Amazon said it chose Europe for the launch because of customer demand for convenient click-and-collect locations and the high penetration of online retailing. It has created a new app to make the process more efficient for customers and retail partners.

"There is a strong tradition of click-and-collect in both the UK and Italy and the plan is to roll Counter out further across Europe," said Patrick Supanc, Amazon's director of lockers and pickup. "Next really understands click-and-collect."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The apparel chain has already been trialing the new service with Amazon in Scotland, and the positive reaction from customers led it to expand the scheme across the UK The service should drive customer traffic to Next's stores, Supanc said, at a time when many British retailers are losing sales to e-commerce.

"In a tough retail environment, our aim is that Amazon Counter will contribute to the continued relevance and vibrancy of our stores," Next Chief Executive Officer Simon Wolfson said in a statement.

Orders, Returns

Wolfson has highlighted the benefits of maintaining a bricks-and-mortar store network even as sales shift online, saying the branches help with processing of e-commerce orders and returns. The work already accounts for 12% of employees' time in Next stores, he said in January.

At a time when stores are closing across the UK amid concern about the impact of online shopping, Amazon wants to show it's providing services that could drive footfall to malls and shopping streets. Amazon said the tie-ups announced Tuesday were just a start and it would consider partnering with other retailers, large and small, that could offer pickup services.

Counter initially will be available for parcel pickup only, but Supanc said Amazon is working on creating a returns option too. The company also has about 2,500 self-service parcel collection lockers across Britain, located in various retail locations, such as WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc stores.

 

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Diabetes crisis draws challengers for global US$22b insulin market

China's Tencent Music charges for more content as paying users drive profit beat

Impossible Burger creator raises US$300m in Series E round led by Temasek, Horizon Ventures

Bank of Japan's Kuroda: Will consider further easing if prices lose momentum

Uniqlo says 460,000 online accounts accessed in Japan hack

Nivea owner buys Coppertone Sun Care for US$550m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 2% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

Must Read

BP_CONDO_140519_77.jpg
May 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.9% in April for 3rd straight monthly rise: SRX

BP_IMPOSSIBLE_140519_98.jpg
May 14, 2019
Garage

Impossible Burger creator raises US$300m in Series E round led by Temasek, Horizon Ventures

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening