You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon extends lead as top retail brand in Kantar/WPP survey

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 8:07 AM

BP_Amazon_140519_47.jpg
Amazon has almost doubled its brand value to US$316 billion as it expands in areas like entertainment and smart speakers, while China's Alibaba is now the world's second most valuable retail brand, a survey showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Amazon has almost doubled its brand value to US$316 billion as it expands in areas like entertainment and smart speakers, while China's Alibaba is now the world's second most valuable retail brand, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The value of the Amazon brand jumped 91 per cent, while Alibaba's rose 48 per cent to US$131 billion, according to an annual ranking from ad group WPP and its data analytics unit Kantar, which combines financial performance with consumer surveys in more than 50 countries.

"Both Alibaba and Amazon are connecting with consumers across a wide variety of their needs," said Graham Staplehurst, global strategy director for Kantar's BrandZ ranking.

"They are growing more than others partly because of their activity outside retailing."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alibaba took second place from McDonald's even though the brand value of the world's biggest fast food chain grew 18 percent to $130 billion as it offered healthier menus and more environmentally friendly packaging.

"There has been a significant improvement in perceptions about how responsible they are," Mr Staplehurst said.

Meanwhile, rising environmental concerns about the impact of fast fashion weighed on the brand values of Inditex's Zara, down 10 per cent to US$23 billion, and H&M, down 39 per cent to US$6.4 billion.

REUTERS

Consumer

Grindr's Chinese owner to sell gay-dating app by 2020

Vodafone sells New Zealand arm for NZ$3.4b

Monsanto ordered to pay US$2b in new Roundup trial

In setback for Apple, US court allows lawsuit on App Store monopoly

Sonos, Soundtrack Your Brand tie up for business streaming

NZ's Fonterra sells Tip Top ice cream to Froneri for NZ$380m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening