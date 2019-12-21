You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon to raise US fulfilment fees 3% for merchants next year

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 11:57 AM

nz_amazon_211244.jpg
Amazon.com plans to raise the fees it charges merchants for warehousing and shipping their goods in the United States by an average 3 per cent next year, the company said Friday, as it faces higher costs from infrastructure and programs such as one-day delivery.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon.com plans to raise the fees it charges merchants for warehousing and shipping their goods in the United States by an average 3 per cent next year, the company said Friday, as it faces higher costs from infrastructure and programs such as one-day delivery.

The e-commerce company now handles delivery for the majority of US orders through its in-house logistics arm, and is expected to sink nearly US$1.5 billion this holiday season alone into halving fulfilment times to one day for Prime loyalty customers. Delivery that is faster than what retail rivals can offer has been key to Prime, a paid subscription program that incentivizes its 100-plus million members to do more of their shopping on Amazon.

In an email Friday to merchants who sell on its marketplace, Amazon said it has invested more than US$15 billion this year in tools, infrastructure and programs like Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) to help sellers.

"Driven by FREE One-Day Delivery, this was the largest one-year investment we have ever made in FBA. Nevertheless, in 2020, we will make only moderate increases (about 3 per cent) in fulfilment fees, below industry average, because we remain committed to your continued success," said the email, seen by Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other charges for merchants known as referral fees will go down in some instances, the email said.

SEE ALSO

Amazon publishes French taxes after accusations of underpayment

In a statement, an Amazon spokeswoman added that the investments are helping merchants boost sales and that the company still is "the most competitively priced option for entrepreneurs to reach customers with fast shipping."

Carriers routinely raise delivery rates. FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc will increase certain US ground and air fees an average 4.9 per cent in the coming weeks, according to their published rates, though customers can negotiate discounts.

Amazon's changes largely take effect Feb 18.

REUTERS

Consumer

Canadian drug distributors say no to Trump import plan

Merck says Ebola vaccine to be available at lowest access price for poor nations

Novartis eyes give-away of costly therapy for babies

Five things that make Asia's casino capital stand out

US raises tobacco and e-cigarette purchase age from 18 to 21

Nike earnings jump as strong pricing offsets tariff hit

BREAKING

Dec 21, 2019 11:18 AM
Consumer

Canadian drug distributors say no to Trump import plan

[TORONTO] Many of Canada's drug suppliers cannot, or will not, agree to ship cheaper prescription medicines into the...

Dec 21, 2019 10:48 AM
Life & Culture

Star Wars instalment battles to US$40m domestic opening night

[LOS ANGELES] The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected US$40 million in US and...

Dec 21, 2019 10:35 AM
Technology

Colombia orders Uber to cease ride-hailing, cites competition rules violation

[BOGOTA] Colombia on Friday ordered Uber to cease its ride-hailing operations in the Andean country, effective...

Dec 21, 2019 10:11 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says had 'very good talk' with Xi on trade deal

[Washington] US President Donald Trump said Friday he'd had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi...

Dec 21, 2019 10:04 AM
Government & Economy

IMF approves US$2.9b financing package for Ethiopia

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board on Friday approved a three-year US$2.9 billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly