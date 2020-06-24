You are here
Amazon's purchase of Deliveroo stake gets UK watchdog's provisional blessing again
[LONDON] Britain's competition regulator has restated its provisional clearance of Amazon's purchase of a 16 per cent stake in online delivery group Deliveroo but changed the basis of its approval.
Amazon led a US$575 million fundraising in Deliveroo in May last year with what the two parties called "a minority investment". Having launched an investigation into the deal in December, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally cleared the deal in April, saying Deliveroo could go out of business without Amazon's investment.
On Wednesday the CMA restated its provisional clearance - this time purely on competition grounds.
