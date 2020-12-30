You are here

Home > Consumer

AMC cinema chain files to offer 50m more shares

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 9:36 PM

[BOSTON] AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world's largest cinema operator, plans to offer as many as 50 million more shares as it tries to stave off a bankruptcy filing.

The offering adds onto 200 million shares the Leawood, Kansas-based company registered earlier this month, it said in a filing Tuesday. AMC warned again in the new document that it might have to seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring, which could wipe out its equity investors.

Movie-theatre owners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 had the biggest theatrical opening of the crisis last weekend but generated just US$16.7 million at the North American box office. Its studio, AT&T's Warner Bros, said only 39 per cent of US cinemas were open, at limited capacity.

AMC shares were up 1.3 per cent to US$2.32 in premarket trading Wednesday. The stock has fallen for the past seven trading sessions and is down 68 per cent for the year.

BLOOMBERG

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on hopes of vaccine-fuelled recovery

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped that Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and a bigger...

Dec 30, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

US nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

[BENGALURU] A nurse in California tested positive for Covid-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer's vaccine, an...

Dec 30, 2020 10:36 PM
Government & Economy

Air crew to undergo more frequent PCR tests, further minimise contact with locals on layovers: CAAS

AIR crew of Singapore carriers will now have to undergo more Covid-19 tests and minimise their contact with locals...

Dec 30, 2020 10:29 PM
Government & Economy

Thai Q3 household debt surges to 86.6% of GDP as economy contracts

[BANGKOK] Thailand's household debt level to gross domestic product (GDP) jumped to 86.6 per cent in the third...

Dec 30, 2020 10:09 PM
Government & Economy

China will allow more annuity funds to invest in equities

[SHANGHAI] China plans to increase the proportion of the country's annuity funds that can be used to invest in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Dollar hits two-year lows as traders ignore US stimulus delays

2020 wrap: Robinsons, layoffs, Hin Leong were the year's most read stories

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for