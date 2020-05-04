You are here

Apple launches new MacBook Pro

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 10:38 PM

MacbookPro-13-Inch_Print.jpg
The 13-inch MacBook Pro updated with the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage, and faster graphics performance.
PHOTO: BUSINESS WIRE

[BENGALURU] Apple on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.

Apple said its new lineup of MacBook Pro was available to order and was priced at US$1,299, while its education-focused model was priced at US$1,199.

MacBooks account for 9 per cent of the company's total revenue.

The new keyboard follows the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry.

The iPhone maker switched back to the mechanism, discarding the "butterfly" keyboards, after it complaints of sticky, unresponsive keys and keystrokes that failed to register when tiny amounts of dust or debris accumulated under or near keys. 

REUTERS

 

